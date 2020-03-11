CMI detain businessman in connection to aiding Rwandan spy

Spread the love

















By Kasaalu Isa

Kampala – The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on Tuesday, March 11, arrested a one, Denis Tukamushaba alias Chicharito, for allegedly aiding a suspected Rwanda spy on espionage in Uganda.

Tukamushaba is the owner of Eagle Tours and travel, a Tour Company in Kigezi region

Tukamushaba’s lawyer, Bruno Bitwenda of Bitwenda and Co. Advocates, revealed that his client contacted him claiming he received threatening calls from unidentified people who claimed to be police officers and CMI.

“In the call with my client, the yet-to-be-identified blue-eyed boys summoned him to Kabale police station to answer some charges,” said Bitwenda

Bitwenda added that on arrival at Kabale Central Police station, Tukamushaba met the Kigezi region deputy police commander Dan Byaruhanga to inquire on the matter.

Tukamushaba was then slapped with allegation of aiding, forging and obtaining a National ID for a Rwandan woman only identified as Josian for unclear motives; an allegation Tukamushaba denied.

Bitwenda said he was asked to call his client for police questioning and on his arrival, three men who were dressed in casual clothes who claimed to be from CMI dragged him in a car and drove off using the Kisoro road.

He further said that he was later informed that Tukamushaba was being taken to Kisoro police for questioning where his co-accused Rwandan national Josian is allegedly detained.

Bitwenda blames Police for arresting his client brutally, without first issuing him an arrest warrant adding that they are engaging police to have him released on Police bond as investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Stephen Mbabazi, Tukamushaba’s brother said they are currently worried about their brother’s safety since they are not yet sure of who arrested him and the reason for the arrest.

When contacted about the matter, the Kigezi region deputy police commander said he would give an official communication about the matter later.