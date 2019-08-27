Club record signing Joelinton gets off the mark to give Newcastle first win

By Ayebare Mariam and Agencies

Club record signing Joelinton’s first goal in English football gave Newcastle United a surprise win at Tottenham and Steve Bruce his first Premier League points as their manager.

The Brazilian striker took advantage of sleepy Tottenham defending to control substitute Christian Atsu’s through pass beautifully before drilling past Hugo Lloris.

Atsu, sent on after Allan Saint-Maximin had to go off with an early hamstring injury, provided the assist with his first significant contribution.

Spurs lacked the creativity to break down a resolute Newcastle side, whose four-man midfield spent a large chunk of the contest sitting deep in front of a back five.