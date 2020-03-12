Climate change is real! UN to train govt, academia on geospatial technology

Spread the love

















By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – The United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries has partnered with the government of Uganda to train government officials on geospatial technology; with the revelation made on Monday, March 9, at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb

Through the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, UN is to train over 60 technocrats from the government, private sector and academia on geospatial technology in order to help in the fight against climate change.

The major effects of unplanned climate change include flooding, drought, landslides just to mention but a few. For that reason, the use of satellite imagery to predict such calamities and be able to plan ahead of them before they occur ought to be put into consideration.

Joshua Setipa, the managing Director for UN Technology Bank said that it is their mandate as the technology bank to support developing countries like Uganda to build capacity on science, technology, and innovation.

“The purpose of the training which is to help build the capacity of Uganda to be able to interpret and utilize satellite imagery in the fight against natural disasters which normally begin from space,” said Setipa.

He also pledged that the body will continue to support the government of Uganda across the board on a continuous basis in the development of space science in the country.

Dr. Maxwell Otim, the director in charge of Science, Research and innovation at the ministry of science technology and innovation said that the training is very relevant to the country with focus on space science.

“The fight against climate change and its adverse effects – normally caused by activities in space – will be underlined. This training has helped to increase the knowledge scope on space technology which will be used to capture big, it will then be used to inform policy after a thorough analysis to predict climate events like floods, droughts and landslides,” Otim elucidated.

“We as a country are very happy with this partnership and the ministry will continue to build on this together with the private sector in order to be better equipped in the fight against climate change,” He added.

Prof. Barnabus Nawangwe the Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University who represented the academia acknowledged that the training was very important in re-equipping the technocrats with modern skills and knowledge to handle current day climatic challenges.

“Makerere University is well equipped in the area of research of which spatial technology is one of them and will always support the project of demystifying geospatial technologies in the country.

The United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries is a global organization dedicated to enhancing the contribution of science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development in the world’s least developed countries.

The UN Technology Bank for least developed countries was formed in 2018 with its headquarters in Istanbul Turkey with the main objective of strengthening Science Technology and Innovation capacity in the least developed countries through financial and technical support.

It engages with national, regional and international partners to deliver its program and projects which strengthen science, technology and innovation capacity in the least developed countries.

The UN Technology Bank supports national and regional technological efforts, reinforces partnerships across sectors and helps nations identify and use appropriate technologies to transform their economies and improve livelihoods.