By Joan Akello

Civilian Imposters charged before CMI Unit

Today 12 April 2019, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Unit Disciplinary Committee has charged five (05) impostors who were found guilty of impersonation and possession of forged UPDF Military Identity Cards and Army uniforms, which are a monopoly of UPDF and contrary to Penal Code Act Chapter 120.

The accused persons appeared before Court chaired by Col Tom Kabuye at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence HQs Mbuya. They include:- Akora Brian, Bwiire Robert ,Naama Gerald , Wasswa Juuko Godfrey and Ssewanyana Yahaya.

After careful deliberations, the court referred them to Division Court Martial at Land Force Headquarters Bombo, since Unit Disciplinary Committee Court has no jurisdiction to try such offences.

The public is advised to desist from using military stores. Anyone caught with it will be delt with under military law.