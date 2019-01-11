Civil Engineer Wins Shs 39,449,025 With BetPawa

0 Shares

Civil engineer wins 39,449,025 UGX with 1,000 UGX stake to become betPawa Uganda’s first BIG winner of 2019

Iganga district civil engineer, Mugaya Rogers Sosi has been crowned betPawa Uganda’s very first BIG winner of 2019 after walking away 39,449,025 UGX richer from a 1,000 UGX stake on a 5 leg bet. Mugaya saw his initial returns increased, after he activated betPawa’s 10% win bonus for correctly predicting 5 games or more.

betPawa gives its customers the chance to win more by automatically applying win bonuses, seeing bettors activate a 50% win bonus for 10 or more legs and 100% for 20 or more. Although Mugaya didn’t activate a large win bonus with 5 games, he still achieved a BIG win by backing several teams who were outsiders to win!

How Mugaya won 39,449,025 UGX with a 1,000 UGX stake on 5 games

The civil engineer took a risk with his bets, betting on one draw and four teams to win who went into their games as underdogs. Mugaya backed fourth-tier side Andrezieux to beat Ligue 1 favourites Marseille, Rennes and Brest to draw, English conference team Barnet to beat Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic to beat Premier League side Fulham and finally Jordan to beat Australia.

Mugaya expressed that he first found out about betPawa online, saying “I was doing engineering research on the internet and had heard someone talking about betPawa being the best and most trustworthy betting company, and yes, it is true. You can always count on betPawa.”

How his BIG win will help to support his future plans

The Iganga district resident plans to use his BIG win to pay for his education, support his business and assist with building work at home, saying “I am currently doing my masters degree, so this money will help me to complete my education. I will also use my win to boost my business and complete work on my house.”

When he was asked about what others should do, Mugaya said “Come and join betPawa and become a winner like me. I am the lucky winner of today but you too can try your luck by betting small and winning BIG! betPawa are transparent, trustworthy and give excellent customer support.”

betPawa would like to congratulate Mugaya on his win! We hope that you enjoy your winnings.

What is betPawa’s no minimum stake? betPawa offers its customers with the genuine chance to bet small win BIG by allowing users to bet as little as 1 UGX.

What is betPawa’s win bonus? betPawa offers the best win bonus in Uganda, allowing users to win up to 100% extra. With 50% for 10 correct picks and 100% for 20 correct picks or more, meaning you get much more in return!

betPawa is the easiest way to bet online securely. Not only do they offer the best odds on the market but they provide their customers with the opportunity to bet small win BIG using a no minimum odds service of just 1 UGX, they also offer win bonuses to increase betting returns and they provide 24hr support to customers that need it.