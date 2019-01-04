Chaos At Entebbe Airport 12:40am When Ethiopian Plane Almost Crashed in Lake Victoria-Passenger

5 Shares

Nabacwa Alexia Lydia, was among 139 passengers on board Ethiopian Airline that survived death early this morning at Entebbe Airport.

” Yes In fact we were almost crushing into the lake,actually I was on board. It didn’t make it to the run way the moment the front hit the ground, the plane swayed off to the mady grass, smelling burning rubber filling air until fire brigades arrive with in 10 minutes, we had to stay on board for like 30 minutes until the buses arrived to take transport us to arrivals,

Lydia said ” We landed at 12:40 am,all landing flights were stopped and take off ,so it was just chaos”.

Asked about what else she saw, Lydia said “I don’t know because i left airport at 4 am,but what I know all planes taking of and landing were affected because part of the plane was on the runway so they had to first remove the affected airline”.

Ethiopian Airlines B-737-800 aircraft with registration number ET-ATV with flight number ET338 on January 3, 2019 on a regular scheduled service from Addis Ababa to Entebbe, Uganda skidded off the runway by a few meters Thursday morning at Entebbe International airport during landing.

“Passengers and crew aboard were safely deplaned and were taken to the terminal and cleared normally through the regular clearance process. There is no damage to the aircraft and it is being towed to the ramp,” reads a testament from the Airlines.

An alternative flight is being arranged to complete the return flight and rebook the passengers, who were booked to travel from Entebbe to Addis Ababa.

“We apologise to our esteemed valued customers, who were on board the flight for the inconvenience. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the statement reads further.

The plane was not damaged and is being towed to the ramp. The cause of the incident is currently being investigated by the authorities.

Ethiopian Airline plane overshoots the runway at Entebbe Airport. Landing was poorly timed and the plane ended up in the grassy area. Civil Aviation Authority says it will issue a statement shortly.

Although there were reports that the runway has been badly spoilt and no plane is able to take off or land the Uganda Civil Aviation Manager Public Affairs Vianney Luggya said the runway is not spoilt.



“We are going to issue a statement shortly,” Luggya said.



Murungi David another survivor posted this message to Ethiopia Airlines.

“THANKS GOD I LOVE THE WAY YOU HAVE HANDLED THE WHOLE SITUATION I’M AMONG THE LUCKY SURVIVORS THAT HAVE BEEN ON BOARD HOPE TO TAKE THE NEXT FLIGHT SOON

God is Good”





