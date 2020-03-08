Bebe Cool Hit with Bottles, Refuses to leave Boom Party Concert Stage

By Grace Turyatunga

Singer Big Size Bebe Cool once again faced the wrath of fans at Cindy’s record-breaking Boom Party Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval while performing on stage.

fans pelted him with bottles full of Urine and other different liquids with an intention to chase him off the stage.

However, the defiant Yellow Bus passenger and NRM supporter was not moved by the hittings and he continued to perform like nothing was happening!

This is the second time the singer is facing shame at the same venue. other musicians who have faced the same humiliation and shame include Big eye, presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira and Full figure.