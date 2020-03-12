Champions League: Marcus Llorente’s brace sinks Kops

Spread the love

















By Mariam Ayebare

Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp’s side were last night, Wednesday, March 11, eliminated by Spanish La’Liga side, Atletico Madrid at the round-of-16 stage of the champions league by 4-2 goals on aggregate at Anfield stadium.

The Reds side dominated the game in terms of possession and chances but the margins remained slim as it looked it couldn’t happen.

Liverpool’s George Wijnaldum first set them high with a quick header in the 43rd minute of first half as the Reds’ hopes continued to raise when Roberto Firmino also scored in the 94th minute.

This was later silenced by Marcus Llorente’s brace with the help of Liverpool’s Adrian mistake, who made an errant pass that saw Atletico’s midfielder equalise in the 105+1 minute of the game as he secured his brace.

However, Liverpool’s coach questioned Atletico’s style of play.”I don’t understand why they play like that with the quality of players they have,” he told BT Sport.

“I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort against world-class players on the other side who defend with two-rows of four. It doesn’t feel right tonight, to be honest, but I am still happy with my boys,” added Klopp praising his boys who registered 35 shots on goal.

The incredible win barely spared Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone a jovial celebration.

“I’m very happy for the team and the club. We’re once again amongst Europe’s eight best teams. It was a game that will go down in history against an extraordinary opponent at a beautiful stadium. Their fans supported them as our fans did at the Wanda Metropolitano. Our supporters were incredible, you could hear them throughout the match,” Simeone said.

On the other hand, PSG’s Neymar also ended Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of continuing in the Champions League as heave an early lead for his side in the 28th minute of the game. The lead was doubled just before halftime by Juan Bernat in the 45+1 minute and this made the Parisians hold on till the end for their victory.

Neymar leading his teammates trolled Dortmund’s young striker Erling Haaland as he failed to make any impact to make his side’s dream of staying in the Champions League live.

The Parisian side progressed to the quarter-finals with 3-2 goals on aggregate.

The remaining Champions League last-16- ties are;

Manchester City(2) vs Real Madrid(1)- Tuesday March 17

Juventus(0) vs Lyon(1) -Tuesday March 17

Barcelona(1) vs Napoli(1) -Wednesday March 18

Bayern Munich(3) vs Chelsea(0)- Wednesday March 18