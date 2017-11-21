Chameleone, Bobi Acknowledge Kenzo Genius

By the look of things, top artistes have started feeling singer Eddy Kenzo’s impact on Africa’s music scene.

When Kenzo won the ‘Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist’ gong at the 2015 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Nevada, USA many fellow artistes in Uganda were not moved and others branded him a one-hit-wonder because of his ‘Sitya Loss’ hit.

However, since then Kenzo has been riding the wave of his hit single that had a video so captivating with well-choreographed dancing kids. The video garnered global attention and over 7 million YouTube views, making it the highest viewed Ugandan video here and fifth in Africa, in 2015.

However, last weekend Kenzo was at his best again when he lifted two awards at the All Africa Music Awards [AFRIMA] held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria on Sunday. The All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is one of the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent.

Kenzo won the Best Male Artiste in East Africa and Best Album (Song of the Year in Africa) something that has left top artistes in Uganda who are considered the old guard of the industry with no option but to acknowledge the ‘Soraya’ singer as an international musician.

This week Chameleone and Bobi Wine took to their social media platforms to congratulate Kenzo upon winning the awards.