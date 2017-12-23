CAPAZOMANINTECO PROJECT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST ZOONOTIC DISEASES IN NAKASONGOLA DISTRICT

Following the global health threat by zoonotic diseases that continue to undermine the efforts

for social and economic development, Makerere University’s Emerging and Zoonotic diseases

management project is in the boundless fight against Brucellosis in Nakasongola district.

This was manifested on 19 th November 2017 when the team from the four partnering countries

under CAPAZOMANINTECO Project together with officials from the Norwegian Agency for

Development Cooperation (NORAD) and Norwegian Programme for Capacity Development in

Higher Education and Research for Development (NORHED) visited pastoral communities in

Nakasongola district for a follow up on the human-livestock health in regards to the control of

Zoonoses.

The team was led by the project Principal Investigator, Prof. Clovice Kankya, who also

spearheaded brief discussions with the livestock farmers about the health conditions and

maintenance of their animals.

Prof. Kankya urged the farmers to report all threatening Zoonotic cases so that the project can

develop measures on how to control them.

“Brucellosis is one of the diseases that CAPAZOMANINTECO focuses on. It is therefore

important for farmers to get aware of this disease, how it is caused and transmitted so that we

find measures of stopping it together,” he said.

The Capacity building in Zoonotic diseases Management Using Integrated Ecosystems and

gender focused approach (CAPAZOMANINTECO) project fellows have conducted various

research on Zoonoses. Following the study on Brucellosis in cattle and goats in Nakasongola

district by a Masters fellow of the project, Dr. James Bugeza, the project team found the need

to visit the farmers in the district for a continuous health assessment regarding the disease.

“According to the research on Brucellosis in Nakasongola district, some animals were infected

with the disease which prompted farmers to sell off those that were infected for slaughter. This

act exposes humans to the risk of contracting the disease if healthy measures are not taken

when it comes to consumption. However, the farmers in this district are more dependent on

their animals as a source of income and we are continuously advising them on how to control

the disease,” Dr. Bugeza said.

Through discussions during the field visit, a local Veterinary Officer in Nakasongola District, Dr.

Steven Kabaseke reported that at Ekitangaala Ranch- Nakasongola, services beyond livestock

are delivered due to concern about human development.