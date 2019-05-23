CABINET APPROVES CREATION OF NINE CITIES

By Jolly Gwari

The government has been building up a catalog of ideas of the future cities for some time, examining what is possible in transportation, big data and many other most important components. Notably, the cabinet has finally approved the creation of nine cities and has markedly ensured a higher quality of life for all of those who live in cities. These new urban innovations will be set as soon as next year. Five of which will become operational on July 1, 2020, altering from municipal to city status, these include Arua, Mbarara, Gulu, and Fort portal. In addition, the remaining two that is Hoima, and Mbale will become cities in July 2021. The government is aiming to turn these nine municipalities into regional cities, for instance, Fort Portal, Hoima, and Mbarara will be regional cities in western Uganda, Entebbe city in the central region, Gulu, Lira and Arua in the northern region while Mbale and Jinja will supply the eastern region. The cabinet meeting was chaired by the President H.E Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe resolved that the municipality will be elevated in a phased manner said the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Tom Butime. He said that a budget of Shs130 billion will be set aside for the operationalization of the cities after meeting all the requirements. Furthermore, the commissioner of urban administration in the ministry of local government, Mr. Justinian Niwagaba confirmed that all regional cities will have two divisions. Each division will get a member of parliament (MP) and overall MP for each city he said.