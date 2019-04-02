Cabinet Approve Teachers Policy, Revamp Of Kilembe Mines

BRIEFING TO THE MEDIA ON CABINET DECISIONS TAKEN DURING THE CABINET MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 1stAPRIL, 2019 AT THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Cabinet sat on Monday April 1st 2019 at Office of the President on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Kampala, and;

Approved the National Teachers Policy. The objectives of the Policy will Include;

To streamline teachers management for better productivity, discipline, retention and motivation;

To strengthen pre-service and in-service teacher training so as to enhance competence to effectively deliver quality learning outcomes and leadership at all levels of the education cycle.

To standardize teacher development, qualifications and practice across all levels of education;

To streamline the integration of cross cutting issues into all aspects of teacher training, management and practice at all levels.

Approved the Redevelopment of Kilembe Mines. The objectives include among others ;

Rehabilitation of the assets and resuscitation of Kilembe mining operations so as to contribute to the general economic development of the Kilembe /Kasese area in Uganda;

Undertake further mineral exploration to add to the known reserve base, thereby enhancing the viability of mining operations;

Immediate exploration of the ascertained mineral are reserves and resources;

Attract Private Sector Capital, Management , and technical expertise , with a commitment to install efficient and modern technology to maximize the future KilembeMines Limited operating results;

Encourage partnership between the Government of Uganda, the private sector and Ugandans in revamping of mining activities at Kilembe;

Create employment opportunities for Ugandans and enhance Community Development and Local empowerment;

Approved the review of performance measures of the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme for the period FY 2015/16 to FY 2018/19 which include the following;

Suspension of disbursements to the non-compliant districts or Municipalities;

Strengthened social accountability through increased sensitization on radio – talk shows, TVs and Community Meetings by MGLSD,RDCs,IGG and Women Council Leaders;

Simplify the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme Application form and Business Plan to make it more user friendly for the beneficiaries;

Collaboration with Police and IGG to handle cases reported;

Develop a complaint handling mechanism to enable the Women report cases of abuse to the Programme Technical Support Unit, RDC, CAO, DISO, IGG, Permanent Secretary or Minister;

Develop a genetic template for group consultations/ by-laws to be provided free charge, as a remedy to free charges levied by CDOs and other technical staff at Local Government level for preparation of group by –Laws.

Noted that the Commemoration of the International Labour Daythat will take place ,on 1stMay,2019, at PatongoAkwee Primary School playground in Agago District ,Patongo Town Council under the theme “Promoting through enhanced Public infrastructure Investment”.

Approved a work plan for resettling 1,780 households living in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.