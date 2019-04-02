Cabinet Approve Teachers Policy, Revamp Of Kilembe Mines

Staff Writer

BRIEFING TO THE MEDIA ON CABINET DECISIONS TAKEN DURING THE CABINET MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 1stAPRIL, 2019 AT THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Cabinet sat on Monday April 1st 2019 at Office of the President on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Kampala, and;

  1. Approved the National Teachers Policy. The objectives of the Policy will Include;
  • To streamline teachers management for better productivity, discipline, retention and motivation;
  • To strengthen pre-service  and  in-service  teacher  training  so as to  enhance  competence  to effectively  deliver quality learning outcomes  and leadership at all levels of the education cycle.
  • To standardize  teacher development, qualifications and practice across all levels of  education;
  • To streamline the integration of cross cutting issues into all aspects of teacher training, management and practice at all levels.
  • Approved the Redevelopment of Kilembe Mines. The objectives include among others ;
  • Rehabilitation of the assets and resuscitation of Kilembe mining  operations so as to contribute  to the general  economic development  of the Kilembe /Kasese  area in Uganda;
  • Undertake  further mineral exploration  to add to the known reserve base, thereby enhancing the viability of mining operations;
  • Immediate exploration  of the ascertained mineral are reserves and resources;
  • Attract  Private  Sector Capital, Management , and  technical  expertise , with  a commitment  to install  efficient  and modern  technology  to maximize the future  KilembeMines Limited  operating results;
  • Encourage partnership between  the Government  of Uganda, the private sector and Ugandans  in revamping of mining activities at Kilembe;
  • Create employment opportunities  for Ugandans and enhance  Community Development  and Local  empowerment;
  • Approved the review of performance measures of the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme for the period FY 2015/16 to FY 2018/19 which include the following;
  • Suspension of disbursements to the non-compliant districts or Municipalities;
  • Strengthened social accountability  through increased  sensitization  on radio – talk shows, TVs and Community Meetings by MGLSD,RDCs,IGG and Women Council Leaders;
  • Simplify the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme Application form  and Business Plan  to make it more  user friendly  for the beneficiaries;
  • Collaboration with  Police  and IGG to handle  cases reported;
  • Develop a complaint handling mechanism  to enable  the Women report  cases of abuse to the Programme Technical  Support Unit, RDC, CAO, DISO, IGG, Permanent Secretary  or Minister;
  • Develop a genetic template for group consultations/ by-laws to be provided free charge, as a remedy to free charges levied by CDOs and other technical staff at Local Government level for preparation of group by –Laws.
  • Noted that the Commemoration of the International Labour Daythat will take place ,on 1stMay,2019, at PatongoAkwee  Primary School  playground in Agago District ,Patongo  Town Council under the theme “Promoting through enhanced Public infrastructure  Investment”.
  • Approved a work plan for resettling 1,780 households living in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.
