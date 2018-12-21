Busoga Region Gets Shs 10 Billion Boost- Kadaga

6 Shares

Government has this afternoon committed itself to providing 10bn (ten billion) UGX in next financial year’s budget for a special program for Busoga, in the office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

This is in addition to the money that has been provided for the revival of Kasolwe Stock Farm in Kamuli District.

The ten billion will be used in the region to support micro projects like is done in Luwero, Teso, Karamoja and Northern Uganda.

Ministry of Finance had earlier written to the PS OPM, indicating the non availability of the funds.

This prompted the Speaker of Parliament to call for a meeting in her office this morning, where it was agreed that adjustments be made in the Budget Framework Paper, now before Parliament.

The Committee of Budget will make the adjustments, and Finance will provide the money.

It was agreed that Finance gives OPM a certificate of financial implications, to enable them to table the Master Development Program for Busoga before Cabinet at the earliest.

The meeting which took place in the Speaker’s Chambers was chaired by Rt. Hon. Kadaga. OPM was represented by Hon Karoro Okurut, Hon Me Moses Kizige, and Ms. Ketty Lamaro Under Secretary OPM.

Finance was represented by Hon Matia Kasaija, Hon David Bahati, and the Director Budget.