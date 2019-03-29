Business Deals Worth Billions of Shillings Signed in Mombasa-Kenya﻿





Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday said as part of his

talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has agreed to raise sugar

imports from Uganda from 36,000 tonnes to 90,000 tonnes per year.



President Museveni also disclosed that it has been agreed that Uganda

resume exporting poultry to Kenya within a week.



“I am glad that our counterparts have agreed to let Uganda increase

its sugar exports to Kenya from 36,000 metric tonnes to 90,000 metric

tonnes annually. Also, it is important that Uganda will resume

exporting poultry to Kenya within a week from now,” tweeted Museveni.



The Ugandan President added that in return, his government would

immediately lift the ban on beef imports from Kenya.



“In return, Uganda will immediately lift the ban on beef imports from

Kenya, since the mad cow disease that occasioned this ban is no more.

There are more areas of trade cooperation that we should look at and I

ask our technocrats to explore these opportunities,” he said.



According to Museveni, other sectors in Uganda that are set to benefit

after his two-day State visit in Mombasa are dairy producers and tile

makers whom he said will have less paperwork to do in order to export

to Kenya.



Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Kenya for a two-day

State visit in Mombasa.



Museveni was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Moi

International Airport in Mombasa where State reception ceremonies were

conducted.



In a statement issued Monday evening, State House spokesperson Kanze

Dena said the two leaders would proceed to State House Mombasa for

bilateral talks with their respective delegations before conducting a

joint press briefing.



President Museveni toured the Port of Mombasa together with his host,

President Kenyatta.



This as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her Ugandan

counterpart Sam Kutesa say they already have timelines on when and how

to resolve the Migingo Island matter.



The Migingo tussle has been a bone of contention between the two

countries which claim ownership to the small island that houses 1000

people drawn from the two countries.