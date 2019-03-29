Business Deals Worth Billions of Shillings Signed in Mombasa-Kenya﻿

By Citizen Tv
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday said as part of his
talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has agreed to raise sugar
imports from Uganda from 36,000 tonnes to 90,000 tonnes per year.
President Museveni also disclosed that it has been agreed that Uganda
resume exporting poultry to Kenya within a week.
“I am glad that our counterparts have agreed to let Uganda increase
its sugar exports to Kenya from 36,000 metric tonnes to 90,000 metric
tonnes annually. Also, it is important that Uganda will resume
exporting poultry to Kenya within a week from now,” tweeted Museveni.
The Ugandan President added that in return, his government would
immediately lift the ban on beef imports from Kenya.
“In return, Uganda will immediately lift the ban on beef imports from
Kenya, since the mad cow disease that occasioned this ban is no more.
There are more areas of trade cooperation that we should look at and I
ask our technocrats to explore these opportunities,” he said.
According to Museveni, other sectors in Uganda that are set to benefit
after his two-day State visit in Mombasa are dairy producers and tile
makers whom he said will have less paperwork to do in order to export
to Kenya.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Kenya for a two-day
State visit in Mombasa.
Museveni was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Moi
International Airport in Mombasa where State reception ceremonies were
conducted.
In a statement issued Monday evening, State House spokesperson Kanze
Dena said the two leaders would proceed to State House Mombasa for
bilateral talks with their respective delegations before conducting a
joint press briefing.
President Museveni toured the Port of Mombasa together with his host,
President Kenyatta.
This as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her Ugandan
counterpart Sam Kutesa say they already have timelines on when and how
to resolve the Migingo Island matter.
The Migingo tussle has been a bone of contention between the two
countries which claim ownership to the small island that houses 1000
people drawn from the two countries.