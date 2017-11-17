Bukenya: ‘I like juicy women, they give me life.’

Former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya has declared to friends his love for gorgeous girls and a wild party enviroment.

Bukenya who at the weekend, was snapped looking at a a busty girl lovingly told close pals that being with beautiful and young women keeps him alive and happy.

A friend to the former VP called us to complain that Red Pepper was depicting Bukenya is bad light and as a pest.

This source, a close confidant of Bukenya for many years but who requested to remain anonymous dispelled stories that the former vice president was on a rampage.

‘Gilbert is not very happy that you depict him in bad light. He wants you to correct the bad impression you have created that he’s an irresponsible person.’

He added: ‘These are his friends and they trust him. He doesn’t hurt them, he’s a free spirited man with no arrogance of big person. These are all adults and they come visit him with their friends. He feels comfortable with them. He likes young people, they make him feel happy and alive. There is nothing wrong with having a celebration with friends. All these pictures are taken in public, at a party with many other people in attendance. It is unfair to make it look like this was some secret event. There is nothing to hide. Having a party is not shameful, being happy is not a scandal.’