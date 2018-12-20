Bruce Balaba, Wana Etyem Leave Makerere University Alone-Makerere University Academic Staff

46 Shares

By Patson Baraire
Makerere



The letter that Makerere University Academic Staff Association wrote to University Council over impending strike if unwanted officials are forced back on them.

University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) has warned Makerere University Council that they will not hestate to start a sit down strike if 3 officials of the former council are smuggled back.

According to a warning letter dated today Dec 19th 2018, and signed by MUASA chairman Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi and the Secretary General Micheal Walimbwa , they claim that 3 officials Dr Wana Etyem, Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, and MP for Ruhinda North Thomas Tayebwa are being smuggled back to the University Council against the Association wishes.

In the letter which this online publication has got a copy , MUASA claim that the 3 University Council members were voted by MUASA, with no confidence by a meeting held on 3rd August 2018 and therefore should not be forced on them.

They therefore said that should the officials be smuggled back they will not hastate to go on strike.

They claim that Bruce Balaba who is also the Chairperson of University Appointments Board has led Makerere University to be mismanaged and he fights whoever questions his decisions.

They claim that the Rwendeire Committee also recommended that the University Council officials who had overstayed in office should be removed.

Former Council Members are



Dr Ernest Okello Ogwang

First Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs)



Dr. Sarah Ssali

MUASA Representative



Dr. Euzobia Baine Mugisha

Ag. Director Gender Mainstreaming



Hon. Irene Ovonji Odida

Deputy Chairperson,University Council