Bobi Wine Shares Christmas With Lusanja Land Evictiees

Bobi Wine says he visited the people of Lusanja who were evicted from their homes, and shared with them foodstuffs and other items for Christmas.

They do not have a roof on their heads yet, but at least they can have a decent meal with their children on Christmas day. I appreciate my friends who contributed to this cause.

I encourage those of us who are able, to use this season to reach out to those who are less fortunate- the hungry and thirsty, the homeless and sick, the destitute and prisoners.

We give not because we have a lot, but because we know how it feels to have nothing.