Bobi Wine Beats Police Surveillance, Consults in Busoga

By Brian Musaasizi

After failing to hold several of his planned consultation meetings, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bob wine has outsmarted security agencies and found his way in four Districts of Busoga for presidential consultation meetings.

The Busoga meeting was part of Kyagulanyi’s nationwide consultation

phase 1 in which he intends to inform the electorate about his manifesto ahead of the 2021 general elections. Although Kyagulanyi was given a go-ahead by the Uganda Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama in December 2019 to hold his countrywide consultation

meetings, the police have been disrupting them.

Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi (In Red Shirt) Coordinator People Power informal sector with Kyagulanyi in Kamuli on Weekend

According to sources, Kyagulanyi who was flanked by Bugabula South

People Power Aspirant Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi is using his most trusted coordinators for a phase 1 consultative meetings in each the region ahead of the general gathering.

‘’He is meeting stakeholders including religious, cultural and political leaders. In Busoga Kyagulanyi led by Pastor Muwanguzi traversed Luuka, Kamuli, Jinja, and Iganga for secret meetings and building a core team’’, a source told Red pepper. Kyagulanyi also joined hundreds of Muslims for prayers and later Muwanguzi led Christians to pour blessings on him.

“I must emphasize that People Power is not a political party. It’s a

movement that unites change seeking forces. We don’t care about your

tribe or religion. And indeed we don’t care about your political

affiliation,” he told participants at Kamuli.



In a telephone interview, Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi told confirmed to

Red pepper that Kyagulanyi was in the four districts of Busoga and

insisted that they will conduct more consultation meetings because

they are citizens and mandated by the law.

‘’The people confirmed that we are in the right direction. People

petitioned and prayed that he doesn’t betray them. They mostly had

strong concerns in the area of a rotten Health system, unpractical

The education system, expensive and delayed justice; they said they feel

excluded and that they want their country back. Poverty is at its

highest. The sugar cane crisis issue kept coming’’, said Muwanguzi.

Efforts to get a Comment from Busoga North Police Spokesperson,

Michael Kasadha were futile by press time, but sources told Red pepper

that a section of security bosses are in trouble over the Kyagulanyi

meetings.