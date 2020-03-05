Bettinah Tianah threatens to take action on New York City nightclub

By Grace Turyatunga

NTV Style Project presenter, Bettinah Tianah has threatened to take action on New York City-based nightclub Amarachi, a popular Nigerian spot for using her photo portrait without consulting her first.



“I didn’t want to address this but today is just not the day. So a couple of people have sent me my photo hanging in one club in New York City. This is to inform everyone that I have not sold or authorized anyone to put my portrait anywhere more so a club,” she said in a social media post.



“If you know the owner of Amarachi, a popular Nigerian spot in New York City, USA, please send them this; I need them to contact me or take down my portrait from their club. “She added.



The hot and sexy ‘Melanin Queen’ is not new to photo controversies as she last year in December warned photographers not to take any photos of her hot and sexy body at any event.

This was after people on social media threw negative comments on one of her photos she took at Abyranz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA’s) stating that she wasn’t smart and looked like a peacock that was about to fly in the air.