BBS’S MOREEN MOMO AND SINGER DARX KARTEL SHOWS OFF THEIR INTIMANCY

BBS’s beautiful presenter Moreen Momo and Sheebah’s whispered ex- Darx Kartel are officially

showing their intimacy moments to the public. There have been rumors that the two have

something going on, that they are secretly dating. Ironically, besides the circulating rumor,

neither Darx Kartel nor Moreen Momo denied or accepted the report on social media. Darx

Kartel was once close to Queen Sheebah since their hit ice cream back in 2013 although this

didn’t put up any other relationship other than the work related one. The ‘baala maker’ seems to

have got what he always prayed for, as he is finally in love with the gorgeous Moreen Momo.



Darx Kartel has intentionally shared pictures of himself flirting and cozying with up with

Moreen Momo in a flicking motion which has showed a sign of comfort and romance between

the two.