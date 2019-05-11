BBS’S MOREEN MOMO AND SINGER DARX KARTEL SHOWS OFF THEIR INTIMANCY

BBS’s beautiful presenter Moreen Momo and Sheebah’s whispered ex- Darx Kartel are officially
showing their intimacy moments to the public. There have been rumors that the two have
something going on, that they are secretly dating. Ironically, besides the circulating rumor,
neither Darx Kartel nor Moreen Momo denied or accepted the report on social media. Darx
Kartel was once close to Queen Sheebah since their hit ice cream back in 2013 although this
didn’t put up any other relationship other than the work related one. The ‘baala maker’ seems to
have got what he always prayed for, as he is finally in love with the gorgeous Moreen Momo.
Darx Kartel has intentionally shared pictures of himself flirting and cozying with up with
Moreen Momo in a flicking motion which has showed a sign of comfort and romance between
the two.