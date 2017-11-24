Artistes To Share Stage With Wizkid Revealed

Come December 2, Lugogo cricket oval will be the place to be as

Nigerian Superstar Wizkid will be live on stage for his “Thursday Night

with Wizkid” show. He will be performing his songs hit after hit to his

fans but before he steps on stage, a few Ugandan artistes will warm the

crowd up for him. The musical fest that is powered by Face TV Uganda

and sponsored by Startimes recently unveiled a hot line up of Uganda

artistes that will be joining the “Ojuelegba” singer on the big stage.

Gospel artiste Exodus, the Mwoyo singer Maurice Kirya, the Karma queen

Sheebah Karungi, Vampino, B2C Soldiers, Big Eye, Da Agent, Fik Fameica,

Bennie Gunter, Winnie Nwagi, and Nina Roz are some of the local

artistes that will be performing alongside the superstar. The “Thursday

Night with Wizkid” show will be hosted by Roger Mugisha, MC Kats, Esco

and sponsored is by Star Times, Quicket, Kampala Serena Hotel, House of

DJs, and Galaxy FM.