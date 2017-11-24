Come December 2, Lugogo cricket oval will be the place to be as
Nigerian Superstar Wizkid will be live on stage for his “Thursday Night
with Wizkid” show. He will be performing his songs hit after hit to his
fans but before he steps on stage, a few Ugandan artistes will warm the
crowd up for him. The musical fest that is powered by Face TV Uganda
and sponsored by Startimes recently unveiled a hot line up of Uganda
artistes that will be joining the “Ojuelegba” singer on the big stage.
Gospel artiste Exodus, the Mwoyo singer Maurice Kirya, the Karma queen
Sheebah Karungi, Vampino, B2C Soldiers, Big Eye, Da Agent, Fik Fameica,
Bennie Gunter, Winnie Nwagi, and Nina Roz are some of the local
artistes that will be performing alongside the superstar. The “Thursday
Night with Wizkid” show will be hosted by Roger Mugisha, MC Kats, Esco
and sponsored is by Star Times, Quicket, Kampala Serena Hotel, House of
DJs, and Galaxy FM.
Artistes To Share Stage With Wizkid Revealed
