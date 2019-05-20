Apple iPhone 11 Max pictures leaks, what do you expect? To be released in September

By Tonny Akankwatsa

Apple won’t unveil its next flagship smartphone for months, though the company hardly shares its release dates prior, however rumors with much anticipations, the latest iPhone 11 is expected to flagship September.

Apparently, we already have a pretty good idea of what the new iPhone is going to look like since social media is active with its posts from gadget enthusiasts on twitter like @Onleaks that claims to have seen CAD models used in the manufacturing process.

These models are used to showcase the design and dimensions to those in the factory as first impressions hence part of market preference survey before the product is released, as well as accessory manufacturers to allow them to prepare products ahead of the announcement, which usually falls in September for iPhone.

What is already known about iPhone 11

iPhone 11 silver

Twitter leakster @OnLeaks and created a series of jaw-dropping renders that reveal what the next-generation phone, likely dubbed iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI if Apple decides to stick with the Roman numerals introduced with iPhone X) could look like in the real-world.

The high-resolution images are stunning and give a much clearer sense of what the iPhone 11 will look like, compared with earlier renders. By appearance, iPhone 11 will be in both Space Grey and Gold finishes.

If these renders are an accurate depiction of what we can expect to see from Sir Jony Ive and his team in September, the Space Grey colour looks astonishingly good at hiding one of the most controversial aspects of the new design.

Camera:

Forthcoming device in the iPhone series, seems set to increase the number of rear-mounted camera sensors from two to three. As such, the camera bump will purportedly have a much larger footprint than the small pill-shaped module on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. To eliminate the bump on the camera module, Apple is expected to make the device thicker.

According to the latest leak, the iPhone 11’s dimensions are 9mm if you include the rear-camera bump, while the iPhone 11 Max dimensions is 9.3mm with the bump. For comparison, the current-generation iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are 7.7mm thick.

Whether customers will be able to stomach the asymmetrical design in order to get the benefits of a triple-camera on their new iPhone remains to be seen. Elsewhere, the next iPhone is expected to ship with improved Face ID, and faster internals.