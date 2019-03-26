Apologize – Mirundi Advises Police

The Presidential Advisor on Media, has advised Uganda Police Force to

own up events leading to the killing of late Ronald an alleged

assassin of Aidah Nantaba State Minister For ICT on sunday.

Appearing on his popular talk show One on One with Tamale Mirundi at

NBS Television on tuesday, he defended Minister Nantaba as being

innocent.

“Nantaba has been attacked many times and like any other person she

panicked which is natural but informed police. Let police arrest the

commanding officer of the patrol car to tell what happened and save

country further embarrassment”.

Mirundi said he was able to talk to the family of the late and found

out he was going to visit his children. The last call was from his

child wondering why he was late.

He said Minister Aidah Nantaba was fought in the last General

Elections by people well known.





Meanwhile Redpepper has learnt that the policeman who shot the late

Roland was recorded telling what happened.

We shall transcribe audio or upload it.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the Minister will appear before

police to give a statement.