Antoine Griezmann shines as Barcelona puts 5 goals past Real Betis

By Ayebare Mariam and Agencies

Antoine Griezmann has revealed his glitter celebration during Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis was inspired by Lebron James.

Griezmann celebrated his second goal by grabbing a handful of glitter from a steward and sprinkling it in the air.

Grienzmann and teammates in a goal celebration

James, who is an idol of the 27-year-old, is famed for doing the same thing with a handful of chalk after finding the net in basketball.

Griezmann showed his ability to handle pressure as he led the Barcelona frontline in the absence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

‘I learned that from Messi,’ he said. ‘I have seen him do that many times. When important people are not in the team it’s important for us to take a step forward. We are a team.’

Griezmann took his time to get into the game as Betis took the lead early on, but came to the rescue with two goals either side of half-time.

Arturo Vidal, Carles Perez, and Jordi Alba also got on the scoresheet as Barca bounced back from their shock opening defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

‘After losing you hear a lot of criticism but we have worked this week,’ added Griezmann.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was impressed with the France international’s performance but was cagey when asked if the club needed Neymar given their abundance of attacking talent.