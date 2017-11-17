Angry Museveni Cancels Doctor’s Meeting

State House has canceled a meeting it had scheduled with striking doctors.

President Yoweri Museveni had planned to hold a meeting with the doctors but yesterday at a rally in Kabarole the president lashed out at the doctors after they refused to resume work.

And this morning the President’s spokesman Don Wanyama confirmed the meeting was off.

‘The meeting has been cancelled, a new date will be communicated,’ Wanyama was quoted as saying.

Museveni was angry with the doctors at a public rally, lashing out that government would sack the striking lot and replace them with those who want to work; ‘I will not accept Ugandans to die, doctors who don’t want to work will be sacked.’

‘The doctors have really betrayed me and government. Their strike has come at a time when the commission on salary review is about to present its report to my office for implementation. The commission is looking at the salaries for all the civil servants in the country.”

UMA president Dr Ekwaro Obuku refused to be intimidated and instead blasted the government off.

‘Those threats are unfortunate and they will not work. Doctors have had broken promises and they don’t trust the salary review committee. The doctor is unique in the service sector. At night, day, weekends, on call,’ he said.

“Intimidation must have stopped yesterday. If you are telling us that you have plan B, we have up to plan C.” Obuku said.