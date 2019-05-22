ANDREW KYAMAGERO TWIRLS HIS FANCY WEDDING INTO A FASHION SHOW

By Jolly Gwari

Andrew Kyamagero, popularly known as “Omuntu WA wansi”, and a former Galaxy FM presenter holds a magical stylish wedding. Andrew who is now the NTV news anchor was in February introduced by her long-term fierce known as Linda to her parents.

Kyamagero and Linda Ndagire have been dating for quite some time and the two have a son child named Mandela. The two did not only stop at legalizing their marriage in a traditional Kukyala but also planned for a visualized weeding within a short time.

This was indeed the case at NTV News Anchor Andrew Kyamagero’s Island wedding, every guest was sparkling, and the sense of fashion was portrayed. Celebrities showed their style on this Roman theme wedding, each one of them made an effort to stand out in their own way. Different attires that graced the event, Roman helmets, and beautiful babes dressed in unusual dazzling colors at el.

The wedding was attended by music stars, TV personalities, comedians, and other socialites.

Kyamagero revealed that he chose a civil wedding because most churches in Uganda are not legally recognized making their certificates null and avoid, in the case of which a couple may suffer if they need to use the certificate for official reasons. He organized a wedding reception on Bbule Island to celebrate with his people, and him being a Christian, he also organized for their pastor to attend and bless his union with Ndagire.