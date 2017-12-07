AMISOM awards medals to UPDF Battle Group XX

UPDF battle group XX which has been serving under AMISOM and commanded by Col Bernard Tuhame, has been awarded medals of honour by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The troops have completed their tour of duty in Somalia and a ceremony was officially organized by the Ugandan Contingent at their Headquarters in Mogadishu to congratulate them.

Officers and men were decorated with Medals of honour in appreciation by the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Hon Simon Mulongo.

The Ugandan contingent Commander Brig Kayanja Muhanga in his remarks congratulated Battle Group XX for the job well done to maintain peace in Somalia by protecting Main Supply Routes, protection of civilians and neutralizing Al-Shabaab militants amidst challenges.

The chief guest who is also the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) Hon Simon Mulongo in his remarks appreciated and congratulated the outgoing battle group XX for their life sacrifice towards the development of the Somali people

The function was attended among others. by Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Somalia Maj Gen. Nathan Mugisha, the Deputy Force Commander Maj Gen. Salvatore Harushimana and the AMISOM Chief of staff Brig Ayub Matiri.