American Tourist Rescued,First Pictures Out

Uganda Security forces(SFC,Counter Terrorism and Intelligence organs) have rescued the American tourist, Kimberley Sue Endecott and the guide Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo who were ambushed and kidnapped by four gun-wielding men while on a sightseeing tour around Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday evening.

The details of operations are scanty but Maj General Sabiiti, Maj Gen Don Nabaasa and Counter Terrorism Commanders are seen in the first pictures with American tourist. Uganda Wildlife Authority PRO Hangi said rescue is complete, details will come later.