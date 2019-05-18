Allegri to Leave Juventus Juventus have announced that head coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Italian boss’ future has been in question since being dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax, with the Italian champions having been firmly among the favorites to lift the crown.

Indeed, two finals have been reached during Allegri’s five-year spell at the club and the arrival or Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer was seen as the final piece of the puzzle required for the Old Lady to go all the way. Having failed to do so, the Bianconeri and the 51-year-old are set to part ways in the summer. A statement on the club’s website reads:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not sit on the Juventus bench in the 2019-2020 season.” No statements have been made by either party as to where Allegri – who has won five Scudetti, four Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa Italiana titles during his time in Turin – will end up next season.