Air France To Start Paris – Nairobi Flights

Air France has announce it will introduce direct flight between Paris and Nairobi.

The flights will start on March 25th 2018, according to a communication from Air France.

Customers will be able to fly to Nairobi (JKIA) on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle three times a week.

Flights will be operated by the latest-generation Boeing 787, equipped with 30 seats in Business class, 21 seats in Premium Economy class and 225 seats in Economy class.

These flights will be operated on a code-share basis with partner Kenya Airways. Customers will thus benefit from 10 weekly non-stop frequencies between Paris and Nairobi, with 3 flights operated by Air France and 7 flights operated by Kenya Airways. Moreover, as a continuation of Nairobi, Air France said its customers will be able to fly to 23 regional destinations operated under a code-share with its partner.

This new Air France service is in addition to that of KLM, which operates a daily service between Amsterdam-Schiphol and Nairobi by Boeing 787.