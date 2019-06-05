AgaNaga dares Bebe Cool over academic papers

By Tonny Akankwatsa

Just as the saying goes “even best party never brings joy to every guest,” so is the current situation in Uganda’s music industry. As most of us are all aware, the music fraternity is cooperatively putting all needed efforts together regards establishing Uganda Musicians’ Association (UMA). However before its commencement, some artists seemingly are not in agreement with the suggested leaders will be managing operations of the organization.

Yesterday, recording artiste, Kalifah AgaNaga alias Sdat Mukiibi revealed his mixed feelings with the organization under its establishment.

The “ Ndabilawa” hit maker reacted lamenting that all efforts are in vain if leaders or administrators of UMA are slected on personal interests rather than comparing their potential and ability to lead other artistes.

Bad Character CEO, Kalifah also reacted to Gagamel International boss Bebe Cool to also reveal his high school results in so to prove his intelligence.

For this challenge, AgaNaga vowed to “withdraw contestantion as Member of Parliament in Rubaga South if the results Bebe Cool displays (both Ordinary level and Advanced level) are better than his.”

“If Bebe Cool performed better than me in high school at both ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level, I swear I won’t contest for the Rubaga South MP seat. Am putting up this challenge because Bebe Cool never went to school,” he aggressively bet.

It is so alleged that singer Sadat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah AgaNaga is one of the few Ugandan artists who passed their high school education with flying colors.

Additionally, AgaNaga asserted that when Bebe Cool saw the likes of Bobi Wine singing in Kamwokya he also started masquerading and ended up dropping out of school.