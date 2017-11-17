Africell Slashes Data Rates Some More

Africell Uganda has once again raised the stakes in the data wars amongst telecoms in Uganda.

The telecom that started the #DontBeCheated campaign has announce a series of new data bundle packages all, they say, aimed at consolidating their lead in providing quality data connections at the most competitive rates ever in Uganda.

On top of running the very popular #TripleData campaign where users purchase a data bundle but get three times the data, Africell has launched several new packages.

Africell Social Media Manager Mathias Ssemanda announced on twitter thus:

Africell has launched a 1GB 7day SWIFT bundle at Shs2500 only. We also slashed all small daily bundles to the lowest rate in Uganda. We have launched a 1.2GB normal data bundle at Shs5,000.

Among the new daily bundles now available to Africell customers is 10MBs for Shs250, 60MBs for Shs1,000, 320MBs for Shs2,000, 1.2GB for Shs5,000 and 2GB for Shs8,700. Also available is the weekly 1000MB for Shs2,000. All these and more can be accesses by dialing *133# and selecting the option most desired.