Acting KCCA Executive Director, Engineer Andrew Kitaka Mubiru Named

Engineer Andrew Kitaka Mubiru who is substantively the Director Engineering and Technical Services at KCCA has now been assigned duties of Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director KCCA following the resignation of Dr.Jennifer Musisi.

Betty Kamya , the Minister of Kampala signed the instrument awaiting the President to appoint a substantive Executive Director.

Eng Andrew Kitaka Mubiru is the only surviving Director who was appointed at the start of the new authority.

A humble but hard working man deserved the office.

Congratulations.