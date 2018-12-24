71 Year Old Was Driving Killer Car On Masaka-Mbarara Highway

122 Shares

The driver of the Mbirizi car accident has been identified as Otwiine Eddie 71 years and a resident of Kyanja, Kampala district. He has been referred to Mbarara Referral Hospital.

Four people died on spot at Mbirizi Town along Masaka Mbarara Highway today afternoon when a motor vehicle Toyota Alex registration number UBA 995R lost control and kocked a motor cycle registration number UEG 115A.



The motor vehicle that was coming from Kampala heading to Mbarara due to over speeding lost control, knocking the motor cycle, killing two occupants of the motor cycle and two pedestrians on spot.



The occupants of the motor vehicle escaped unhurt but the driver got serious injuries and he is currently admitted in a private clinic in Mbirizi town.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

We want to caution motorists to avoid over speeding and always to adhere to the speed guidelines that are put on the sign posts along the highways.

The victims of Mbirizi town accident have been identified, they are;

1. Kawusa Iga male juvenile of 10 years son to Mr Haruna Matovu of Ndegeya Lwengo district.

2. Biragire Emmanuel 18 years son to Mr. Kankaka Badru of Kabarungi, Lwengo district.

3. Bazeketa Geoffrey male juvenile of 11 years son to Mr Sekandwa Herman of Ndegeya, Lwengo district.

4. Baguma Eddie 30 years the rider of the motor cycle and a resident of Bwami, Lwengo district.