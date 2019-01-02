2nd MP Quits 2021 Race After Katuntu

143 Shares

The MP for Kasambya Mbwatekamwa Gaffa has announced that he won’t stand again for the post.

He has given two major reasons for his decision; (1)He asked his constituents to give him 5 years only to represent them in the August House; the very reason he voted against parliamentary term extension.

(2)The government never respects deliberations made by parliament; he hates seeing the government turning the legislature into a rubber stamp.

It should be recalled that Hon. Mbwatekamwa Gaffa was among the few NRM MPs that voted against the lifting of the presidential age limit.