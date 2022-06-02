Turn Barriers Into Bridges – Entrepreneurs Told

By our Reporter

Business and Professional Women together with their well wishers under the key note message of. Ambassador Damali Ssali who recently became Private Sector Foundation (PSFU’s) chief programs and projects officer, said that business and professional people ought to lead themselves first if they are to lead others and that visibility is more important than ability among other barriers to growth.

This was at the meet and greet evening held at Hotel Africana recently, organized by the new governing council of the Business and Professional Women- Uganda Chapter.

Damali Ssali Chief Programs and Projects officer PSFU giving a keynote speech at the meet and greet function held at Hotel Africana..

In attendance was renowned investment advisor Prof. Dr. Maggie Kigozi who previously chaired and founded BPW- Kampala Uganda. Prof. Maggie handed the management mantle to what she called younger more dynamic blood. Now senior advisor, Prof. congratulated the newly elected President of BPW-Uganda Jackie Nansubuga and expressed great joy handing over to Jackie who has been working tirelessly as the Director- Networking for the last 5(five) years.

BPW – Kampala held an AGM in which a new board was appointed., Business and Professional Women(BPW) is a global women’s association that brings together women in business and diverse professions working together to grow their businesses, build their capacity and advocate for women’s rights. BPW-Uganda is part of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) founded by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips in 1930.

BPW International is one of the most influential international networks of business and professional women with affiliates in over 100 countries in five continents. Its members include influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, professionals and young business and professional women.

Yvonne Mpanga – Vice President BPW Uganda chapter speaking at the meet and greet function.

As she takes over office, Jackie Nansubuga, the new President of BPW Kampala, envisions a network that appeals to all professional and business women and one that provides an opportunity to network, meet women in leadership and find new business opportunities.

“I am happy to hand over the mantle to another successful entrepreneur Jackie Nansubuga of quality management. A great team was selected to work with her. I look forward to see them grow BPW Uganda so many more Ugandan women entrepreneurs and professionals can benefit,” Prof. Kigozi said.

Agnes Mugwanya VP Capacity Building speaking at the meet and greet function held at Hotel Africana.

Uganda has been able to contribute to the growth of their members’ businesses as we now see many professional members employed in senior positions and on various boards. We encourage young women to join us as Young BPW. Ours is to build the capacity of young women. We have seen them thrive and benefit from the opportunities that abound.

Other members of the governing new board include Ms. Yvonne Mpanga vice President Public relations, Agnes Mugwanya, vice President Capacity Building, Lillian Katiso Treasurer, Annet Kijjagulwe Secretary, and Mary Cairns Tino the Young BPW representative.

The Vice President Public Relations Yvonne Mpanga, a business development consultant and also serving board member for Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association ( UWEAL) and Public Relations Association of Uganda( PRAU) reiterated what Amb. Ssali advised as she said: “Business people need to define success and happiness and form habits over time that help them achieve that.”

In the same vein the Treasurer Lillian Katiso noted that she now employs over 15 people out of her passions for flowers. This has not deterred her financial skill trainings or duties of her Business. “As the incoming treasurer, I look forward to excellently stewarding and growing the financial resources of BPW to benefit the association and her members,” she added.