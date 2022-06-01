Street Child (U) brings together Local NGOs to push gov’t for an increase of Money in local funds

Street Child, an NGO has teamed up with various non-government organizations to ask the government of Uganda to increase in funding of their local funds which are 8 percent.

Henry Muyanja country director Street Child Uganda during a press briefing at hotel Tulip Nakasero Kampala on 31st -5-2022

Yesterday while launching of the localization strategy named ‘Education can’t wait’, the country coordinator of Street Child Henry Muyanga led a group from various NGOs to reveal that since the outbreak of covid-19, accessing international funds is now a challenge.

Muyanga said that it’s now the right time to start intervening with local funds to see that they continue with their support towards vulnerable Ugandans.

Victoria Margereson, Programme Development Manager Street Child delivering her report yesterday at Golden Tulip Hotel

“Through localization, we want the government to increase funds allocated to local actors through local funders to see that we close the gap of shrinking international funds,” he said.

Muyanga went to add that to accelerate the localization agenda in Uganda, it is essential that, going forward, stakeholders collectively prioritize the inclusion of local and national actors in all aspects.

“Working with local and national actors, we will be able to build their capacity and support them to continue to grow and implement sustainable programs,” he said.

At the same launch of localization strategy, different NGOs brainstormed on way how they can involve themselves with the government to see this strategy work.

Street Child are experts in education, economic empowerment and protection programming. Their interventions are integrated to confront challenges, assuring safety as young children afford access to schooling.



Henry and Victoria answering questions from the audiance

By coupling instantaneous change for children with an increase in the capacities of caregivers, communities and schools they support children to be safe, in school and learning in the long term.