Minister Muruuli  Launches  5th Strategic Plan Of The Office Of The Director Of Public Prosecutions

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon.Wilson Muruli Mukasa has launched the 5th Strategic Plan of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) under the theme, “Streamlined, Efficientand Effective Prosecutions for Sustainable Socio–economic Transformation.”

The Strategic Plan will provide the guiding framework and broad direction for the ODPP for the period 2021/2022 to 2025/2026.

The plan details the strategic direction for the ODPP for the aforementioned five years, presents the interventions and activities that will be conducted by each department within the ODPP, the costed implementation arrangements that draw up a risk and mitigation mechanism, the communication and financing plan and the Monitoring and Evaluation, Learning Framework for the ODPP to follow–up on its implementation and results.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo said, “The plan will guide prosecutorial agencies in Uganda to conduct, exercise and perform their powers under a coordinated, cohesive, fair, transparent and consistent justice system with the aim of enhancing public confidence in the criminal justice system and ensuring a crime free society, which are critical for Uganda’s socio–economic transformation.”

The Hon. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs noted that there would be need for sufficient resource allocation to ensure that the strategies in the plan are realized.

He pledged the ministry’s continued commitment to support the ODPP in order to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

He further said, “I hope to see a better and more vibrant ODPP with more output that will increase the confidence of the beneficiaries.”

Ms. Sharon Nyambe, the Head of Office, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said, “In the framework of our new programme, UNODC will support the ODPP build capacity in the area of cybercrime, combating illicit flows, money laundering, and recovery of proceeds of crime.”

UNODC is partnering with the ODPP and will support the dissemination of the Strategic Plan in a bid to ensure its implementation.