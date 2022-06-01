Crested Cranes target perfect start to CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship

CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship – Uganda 2022

Matchday 1, 1st June

Group A

Burundi vs Djibouti -1PM

Uganda vs Rwanda -4PM

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The 2022 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Women’s Championship will officially get underway on Wednesday, 1st June at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

After three years of no action due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the prestigious tournament returns with 8 teams taking part. These include hosts Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Two games in group A will kickstart the Championship that will run up to 11th June. Djibouti will take on Burundi in the early game on Wednesday while hosts Uganda face Rwanda on the same day.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Crested Cranes Head Coach George Lutalo expressed the readiness of his charges indicating they want to start on a high.

“My players are in good shape and ready for the Championship. We are aware every team has come with targets and equally we have set ourselves a target of achieving the best. Therefore, we want to start the first game on a high,” he stated.

Lutalo added that the tournament will help Uganda prepare well for the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations slated for July.

“I believe the games we will play here are important in our road to AWCON and therefore we hope to get the best preparations.”

Shadia Nankya who was named captain of the tournament stated the players are motivated and set their target at winning the title.

“We have been preparing for sometime now and I believe everyone is geared towards the tournament. We definitely cannot wait for the games to begin and we are all working towards achieving the target of lifting the Championship.”

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2018 and the game ended in a two all draw. Nankya believes there are scores to settle and all they need on Wednesday is a win.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

*Credit: FUFA media.