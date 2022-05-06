You will lose appetite for the gun- Museveni tells of Karamoja cattle rustlers

May 6, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

As President Yoweri Museveni was  passing out of  2610 Local Defence Unit Personnel intake  that have been undergoing training at the Labwordwong Training School in Agago district, he used the same chance to warn off the cattle rustlers in Karamoja  that soon, they will ‘lose appetite’ for the gun by building and equipping a stronger guard force

Museveni  revealed that  cattle rustling has re-emerged in the region  and it must stop immediately.

He said ‘’We had removed the fifth division for training and they took advantage of that. But now we have brought it back. It will help make the rustlers lose appetite for the gun,” he said.

He went on and added that  “I am very happy to come here in Labwordong. I was here a long time ago when I fought Karimojong. I thank you for remembering to turn it into a training wing. I am also happy that the leaders here and elders gave land to  the army to train. We shall compensate you for the land, don’t worry. We need to use the land for training. The training security wing here; it’s good for the army and it’s also good for security,” he said.

 

Post Views: 131

More Stories

MTN Uganda to Support Makerere University Centenary Celebrations

May 6, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Mao Tasks Gov’t to Expedite Supporting Dr. Ssenfuka’s Research in Cancer, Diabetes Cure at Muslims Iftar Dinner

May 4, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kampala Businessman Hamis Kiggundu Hosts Singer Akon for Eid Celebrations

May 3, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification