You only need shs2.4m to enter Heaven- Pastor reveals

A Nigerian Pastor Ade Abraham has landed himself into trouble after he openly revealed that one needs only shs2.4m to see the gates of heaven.

He even went to charge the same money from one of his followers, something that caused controversy and landed him into trouble.

According to online reports, the follower ran to the police to report the pastor. Despite being reported to Police, Abraham maintained that the gate is at a site in Araromi-Ugbeshi town in south-western Nigeria

Reports also reveal that Pastor Ade admitted that he told his followers about the gate and explained that it is God who gave him the revelation. Following the revelation, he was tasked by his God to share the news with his congregation.

Reports furthermore indicate that the organization in charge of Christian activity in Nigeria promptly released a statement denouncing any association with the cleric onwards.