World Press Freedom Day; Archbishop Kaziimba recognizes role of media in Evangelism

Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda has today revealed that the Church of Uganda recognises the role of media in evangelism.

He has also argued with journalists to ensure that ethics are followed to avoid staining their reputation.

In his message, Kaziimba also argued journalists should always be ethical in their reporting.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, may we renew our commitment to freedom of the press. I encourage media professionals to remain ethical, accurate and balanced in their reporting. The Church of Uganda acknowledges the role of the media in evangelism and community transformation.”” Kaziimba said.

Today, Uganda has joined all countries in the whole world to celebrate World Press Freedom Day that is marked May 3 annually.

It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

It is also a day of remembrance for those journalists who lost their lives in the pursuit of a story.