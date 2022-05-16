Wives,husbands to MPs part of Parliament-D/Speaker confirms

Good news to ladies and men married to Ugandan MPs. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has confirmed that MP’s wives and husbands are part of Parliament.

Mr&Mrs-Tayebwa-at-their-wedding-day

Tayebwa made the revelations over the weekend while attending a wedding function of Kenneth Orik and Beatrice Akori the Agago District Woman MP.

He confirmed to those married to the legislators that they are part of Parliament and they need to work closely with the institution.

Kenneth Orik and Beatrice Akori on ther wedding day over the weekend

Tayebwa also thanked the couple for being there for each other in all times

Speaker Anita Among through Tayebwa emphasized the need for legislator’s spouses to associate with Parliament and wished them a happy marriage.