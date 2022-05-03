Who Pays On A Date Should Have More To Do With The Dynamic Of The Situation Rather Than The Gender – Gospel Artist Jesse Sekatawa

By Fab Mc

Jesse Sekatawa aka Jesse10 is a Ugandan gospel artist and record producer based in the United States. He is known for his humanitarian work through the Sekatawa Foundation a non-profit program he started in May 2016 as a platform for the youth to spread good vibes and inspire the lives of young adults through music, soccer, and performing arts. I had a video chat with him and talked about life, music and everything in between below is our Jazz

Fab Mc: Briefly tell me about yourself

Jesse: I am a down to earth person that loves, lives, and enjoys music

Fab Mc: What drew you to the gospel music industry?

Jesse: You cannot give what you don’t have and gospel music is just a part of my life, I do that because it’s all I have. God has been so good to me and I just try to share with everyone to give hope.

Fab Mc: Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

Jesse: Yes there’s also a hidden message because most of my music comes from my own personal relatable experiences and my fans always find it, I am happiest when they figure each part of the song out and relate to it.

Fab Mc: What is your favorite part about this line of work? Your least favorite? Why?

Jesse: My favorite is seeing people relate to songs that vine my own personal journey, I don’t like when people follow me too much, I am an introvert and hate that I have to be an extrovert to grow my brand.

Fab Mc: What’s an average day like for you?

Jesse: I usually wake up, clean up and make breakfast for my wife and I get to my 9-5 work and go for walk in the park after, get back home and work on some music

Fab Mc: Where is the money in gospel music how do you guys make money?

Jesse: The money is in growing a loyal fan base that steams, and buys music and tickets when you are on tour just like any other music genre.

Fab Mc: Briefly describe to me your ideal woman

Jesse: My ideal woman is someone who understands me and doesn’t pressure me, this is everything that my wife is and I love her for it.

Fab Mc: Tell me something between a man and lady, who should pay a bill on a date?

Jesse: Who should pay on a date is extremely dependent on circumstances and one’s own social conditioning. However, the notion that women have gotten comfortable with men always having to pay, needs to stop. Who pays on a date should have more to do with the dynamic of the situation rather than the gender.

Fab Mc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Jesse: Well lol hahaha Fab, It’s too personal to share so I would pass on this, I am sorry

Fab Mc: What are some of the things that sound like compliments but are actually insults to you

Jesse: When someone listens to my key the first time and says “wow it’s actually good, much better than I thought” this gets me mad like, did you expect me to make trash music?

Fab Mc: Who do you think is the best Gospel artist in Uganda?

Jesse: It’s a tie for me, Exodus really built the foundation of mainstream gospel music and Levixone has been the major headliner for a while but one guy that everyone should look out for is Cmert Keyz and Colifixe, they are better songwriters and know much more about music than being just an artist.

Fab Mc: If you were to choose between Exodus and Levixone who would you rather and why? (Must answer choose one)

Jesse: This is tricky for me because I feel that we are blessed to have both and glad that they both can co-exist, I have worked with both in my projects because I couldn’t choose a favorite then and as of now I lean much more to exodus because he had a bigger influence on me growing up.

Fab Mc: Is there another musician you’ve mentored or trained? Describe what you’ve done to help them.

Jesse: Yes there are some artists I have helped to go digital and I have helped them build their online presence to a point where they are not just doing music for fun but they take their character to the next level.

Fab Mc: What’s the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?

Jesse: Eddy Kenzo told me to focus on building a loyal fan base rather than just make hits and it’s the best advice I’ve received so far.

Fab Mc: What’s your process for dealing with performance anxiety?

Jesse: I honestly just pray any time I feel anxious and it helps me calm down.

Fab Mc: How would you handle traveling and being away from your home for an extended time period while you were on tour?

Jesse: Tours sometimes get lonely for me in the passes but I’m grateful for the technology as I’m able to catch up with family through video calls and texts.

Fab Mc: What would you do if your audience looked tired or bored during your performance?

Jesse: If they are bored then I’m doing something wrong, I usually plan ahead to avoid boredom and Choose my performance tracklist I’m away that will bring and maintain the good vibes at the show.

Fab Mc: Which famous musicians do you admire in Uganda?

Jesse: I admire Maddox, he has not dropped music in ages and he is still relevant.

Fab Mc: Have you ever participated in any music competitions? Did you win any prizes?

Jesse: Not really I was shy to try so I never tried.

Fab Mc: What would you do if you made a mistake during a performance?

Jesse: I would act like it never happened and pick up with the next part, move on and everything will be okay.

Fab Mc: What is your favorite song to perform?

Jesse: Party (fest. A Mose)

Fab Mc: Do you have any new projects out? Tell me something about it

Jesse: Yes my latest release Never Fail talks about gods unending and never failing love, it’s a song inspired by tried events.

Fab Mc: What advice would you have for someone wanting to follow in your footsteps?

Jesse: I would tell them to trust God and work hard, if you give God your heat then he will do wonders with your talent.

Fab Mc: If you could change anything about the music industry, what would it be?

Jesse: I would change the way the industry treats producers, artists are nothing without the beats and it is unfortunate that many times they disrespect their own producers.

Fab Mc: What’s next for you?

Jesse: I am now taking some time off music and just enjoying myself and will be back soon, later on, this year with some great music, might even drop an album, never know, anything is possible

Fab Mc: Thank you Jesse for dodging some of the questions but easy your final message to our readers and your fans as well.

Jesse: Hahaha thank you for being cool people, stay cool, and don’t forget to show love and compassion to the person next to you, we are called to love so let’s be nice to one another.