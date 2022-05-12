Weasel confirms to be in possession of late Radio’s music hard disk

Musician Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo has put the gossip of who could be in possession of the late Mowzey Radio’s hard disk to bed.

Weasel Manizo publicly disclosed that he is in possession of the said hard disk, dispelling rumors that someone else had made off with it.

While speaking to Urban TV, Weasel expressed his views about the fresh and young artists who always re-do their songs.

Weasel explained that he loves it so much because it is a sign of respect and inspiration that they have a generation that looks up to them.