We won’t provide money for coffee seedlings next financial year- Gov’t assures Ugandan farmers

Through Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, he has come out to reveal that the government of Uganda will not provide funds for coffee and tea seedlings in the next financial year to farmers.

However, he noted that the government will use the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds to extend agricultural inputs including coffee seedlings to farmers

Kasaija furthermore said that said this move has been triggered by the revenue short falls arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.

“At the beginning of this financial year, the economy was recovering from the effects of Covid-19. This resulted in short falls in revenue collections and budget cuts for the government to accommodate various needs and expenditures,” Kasaija said.