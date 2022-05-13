We can’t help you, tighten your belts to survive- Min. Baryomunsi assures Ugandans on high prices

Speaking on Thursday as he appeared on the NBS TV’s Frontline show, Minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi, confirmed that the current hard economic situation is global and government can do little to nothing about it.

The minister went on to urged Ugandans to simply tighten their belts if they are to survive “The solution to this economic crisis is to tighten our belts,” he said.

To bring you up to speed, Tighten your belt ” is an English idiom to simply mean that “spend less, be more frugal.”

Baryomunsi, like most of the Ugandan government officials have always reiterated that the rising inflation has been fueled by external factors on which they have no control. President Museveni said early this month that the inflation was both man-made and natural.