Victoria University beat Falcons to keep them winless in Basketball League

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Sunday Results

Ndejje Angels 47-82 UPDF Tomahawks

Falcons 62-67 Victoria University

Former giants Falcons are having a rough campaign in the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) 2022 season as they are still winless in the regular season of the top tier division after 11 games, something that’s keeping at the rock bottom of the table.

A 62-67 loss in overtime to Victoria University on Sunday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala meant that Falcons could finish the first round of the season without a single win ahead of their final game of the first phase.

Against Victoria University, Falcons had the best chance to get off the mark but couldn’t outlast a fellow struggling side in overtime.

With 2:05 minutes to play, Falcons were leading 52-46 but at end the fourth quarter matters were level 56-all. Victoria University emerged the better side in overtime winning the tie 62-67.

Emmanuel Ateng turned up for Falcons with 24 points and 8 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to see off Victoria University.

Instead, it was Victoria University’s Maker Mayen who was named Tusker Lite player of the game after shooting 23 points, 15 rebounds and 2 assists to earn his side their second win of the season. They are 11th on the 13-team table with 14 points and have played all their games of the first round.

Other top performers for Victoria University included Cedric Alema with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist, Nyong Marrier with 6 points, 18 rebounds and 2 assists plus Ronald Ayume with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

In a losing effort, Mark Ngobi also turned up for Falcons with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist whilst Jurua Vinnie had 9 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist.

In the other Saturday game, UPDF Tomahawks demolished Ndejje Angels with a 47-82 victory.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League returns midweek with two games on card at the Lugogo.