Uganda to Hold First Cassava Festival 2022, Organized by Airo Cassava Growers & Processors Ltd

Uganda will hold its first Cassava Festival this month in the capital Kampala organized by Airo cassava growers and processors limited and its mother body Airo Eseza foundation.

In partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) and National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), Airo cassava growers and processors limited will hold the festival on 15th May 2022 at Uganda Museum and will not charge entrants.

Speaking to our reporter, Airo Eseza the Founder and CEO Airo cassava growers and processors limited said Cassava is recognized as the main crop for poverty alleviation, increasing food and nutrition security, for animal feed manufacturing and for bio-fuel ethanol industries, as well as alcohol.

‘’The cassava festival is an annual festival organized by cassava growers and promoters with the purpose of promoting cassava farming and value addition’’, she said.

Airo added that Cassava also has a huge potential to reduce the import bill on wheat, modified starch, liquid glucose and others.

Since 2012, Airo is a distinguished cassava farmer from Teso region, Amuria District, Asumk Sub-County Eastern Uganda.

Airo through her foundations has been training farmers in multiplication of cassava stems; this has facilitated acceptance and adoption of the new varieties among cassava farmers.

Farmers from all over East Africa and in the country are expected to attend and showcase their innovations in cassava production.