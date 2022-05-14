Uganda National Tennis Championship climaxes

The inaugural Uganda National Tennis Championship (UNTC) is set to wind down this weekend.

After the regular season coming to a close, the quarter finals will be played today, Saturday, 14th May at Kampala Club while the grand finale will happen the next day at Lugogo Tennis Complex.

The championships are organised by Tena Tennis Academy in Uganda with support from the French Embassy in Uganda, Association Familiae Turkerheim Club in France, and the Uganda Tennis Association.

It is the first of its kind in Uganda, and it aims at giving young and upcoming players a platform to compete regularly at a national level.

This is expected to keep players focussed and motivated to train throughout the year.

For 7 weeks now, players have battling it out on the tennis courts for the ultimate prize, a fully paid once-in-a-lifetime trip to France, for 2 months in the summer of 2022.

The best 2 players, under 23yrs(1 male and 1 female), will win this opportunity to rub shoulders with very experienced players in France as they train and compete at the hosting club, Association Familiae Turkerheim Club in France.

Ugandas No.1, seed David Oringa is the men’s top seed, as Winnie Birungi is the most titled player among the women.

Players are aged between 14yrs and 27yrs. Most players participating in this championship have carried the National Flag as Juniors or Seniors.

Saturday 14th May will be the quarter-finals day at Kampala Club, starting at 10:00am.

Sunday 15th May will be the Grand Finale at Lugogo Tennis Complex where the top winners will walk away with prize money and other goodies. It will be graced by top stakeholders in the sports sector and other dignitaries, foreign and local.

Currently, it is funded mainly by sale of championship merchandise and financial support from some members of the tennis fratenity and wellwishers.